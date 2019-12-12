Liam Gallagher was left fuming after being threatened with a hefty $250,000 fine for running over the curfew at his Melbourne gig on Wednesday night (11.12.19).

The former Oasis star was performing in support of his latest solo album 'Why Me? Why Not.' at the Australian city's Margaret Court Arena when the gig was brought to an abrupt end mid-way through his performance of 'Supersonic', which ran into the venue's 11pm sound curfew.

The 'Shockwave' hitmaker slammed the rule and venue, but said he has been ''seriously loving'' performing Down Under and is even considering buying a property in Oz.

In a series of tweets, he moaned: ''Well that was a load of w*** getting cut off last song we weren't that bad I've heard worse any ways thems the rules you still smashed it Melbourne biblical stay young stay safe LG x ... 250 thousand dollar fine if we played over the curfew last night 250 thousand dollars 250 thousand dollars I mean those tunes are biblical and I'm the f***ing biblical brother but c'mon that's a f***ing p*** take who ever made that rule needs to stop smoking SPICE (sic)''.

After he calmed down, he later added: ''Other than that I'm seriously loving Australia when I'm rich n famous I might get myself a little gaff out here c'mon you know LG x (sic)''

The venue's management has issued a statement explaining their policy and apologised to the thousands of Australian fans, who were left ''disappointed'' by the decision to end the concert, and insisted they would investigate why this happened.

They told the Daily Mail Australia: ''Melbourne & Olympic Parks (the Trust), management of Margaret Court Arena, acknowledges the disappointing outcome for the many thousands of fans who came along to the Liam Gallagher concert on Wednesday night.

''We share in fans' disappointment with the way the performance concluded and apologise for the impact this had on their enjoyment of the show.

''All venue hirers and their production crews are briefed to ensure all events meet the noise pollution requirements of the Environmental Protection Authority Victoria (EPA). To meet these requirements, the Trust has implemented an 11.00pm curfew policy.

''Where the event has been forecasted or on the night is likely to run past 11.00pm, venue management work closely with the venue hirer (in this case the Promoter, Secret Sounds) to ensure measures are in place to limit the impact this has on the performance, which may include lowering the volume.

''In no instance has the Trust requested a performance be abruptly finished and on this occasion tour management made the decision to end the performance at 11.00pm.

''We are working closely with Secret Sounds and their tour management to understand what led to this decision.''

''Fines may be issued for not complying with noise abatement requirements but this is a decision for the Environment Protection Authority (EPA).''

Liam continues his Australian run in Adelaide on Saturday (14.12.19).