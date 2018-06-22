Liam Gallagher is thinking about recording a follow-up to his song 'Little James'.

The track was the first he penned for Oasis for the band's 2000 LP 'Standing on the Shoulder of Giants', and the first time one of their albums wasn't solely comprised of music written by his brother Noel Gallagher.

Despite it only being performed once live on OPB Radio station in Portland, America, that same year, Liam is keen to put out a part two on his next solo record.

The song was written for the 45-year-old rocker's former stepson James Kerr - whose mother is Liam's ex-wife Patsy Kensit, whilst his father is Simple Minds singer Jim Kerr - and Liam would like to title the follow-up 'Big James', now that he is 24.

Liam - who also has sons Lennon, 18, and Gene, 16, and daughters Molly, 20, and Gemma with four different women - quipped: ''The first song that I wrote was 'Little James', which was about my stepson at the time, he was called James and he was little. I might do a reprise, a new version called 'Big James.'''

Mark Coyle - who produced much of Oasis' debut album 'Definitely Maybe' - played acoustic guitar on 'Little James', and although it was derided by critics for its childish rhyming lyrics, Noel was always a fan of The Beatles-esque ballad.

During the promo of the LP, Noel said: ''It's good, it's very catchy. I wasn't surprised he wrote it, he'd always been tinkering about with the guitar for as long as I can remember really. That was just the first song he's finished. Now he knows he can do it, good luck to him.''

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker is currently working on his second studio album, following the phenomenal success of his 2017 debut 'As You Were', and has once again dashed hopes that the Britpop group will reunite.

The 'Songbird' songwriter - who hasn't seen eye-to-eye with Noel since he quit Oasis in 2009 after a backstage bust-up with his brother at a concert in Paris - has branded Noel a ''snob'' and says there's no chance of a reconciliation.

Liam told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I think Oasis is over, it's sad but that's the way it is. At the moment I don't want to be nowhere near that guy, because he's not the guy that was in Oasis, I'm still the same guy that was in Oasis. He's a bit pompous and a bit of a snob.

''We were a naughty band that liked having a laugh, he seems to be hanging about with, like, the Queen these days. I actually don't think Oasis would have him, let alone him have Oasis.''

Liam quipped that he wouldn't allow Noel back in the band anyway, because he'd want his scissor player - who performs with Noel's High Flying Birds on the track 'She Taught Me How to Fly' - involved and ''someone eating candy floss''.

He quipped: ''He'd only want to get some girl in playing scissors at the back or someone f***ing eating candy floss.''

On the possibility of the band getting back together, Liam replied: ''Ask the little man, he's the one with the power, or so he f***ing likes to think.''