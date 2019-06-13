Liam Gallagher will release his second solo LP 'Why Me? Why Not' on September 20.

The former Oasis frontman has confirmed his follow-up to his 2017 debut 'As You Were' will arrive the day before his 47th birthday, and revealed the songs on the record - which includes the lead single 'Shockwave' - have been co-written with producer Greg Kurstin and songwriter Andrew Wyatt, who both worked on his first record.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker - who was previously slammed by his rival brother and former bandmate Noel Gallagher for working with an ''army of songwriters'' - wanted other people to co-write his tunes because whilst he considers himself to be a ''great'' frontman and singer, he thinks he is limited as a songwriter and he wanted his new record to be even ''better''.

He said: ''I wrote some songs on my own for the last album, but this time it's all co-writes.

''Reason being is I want it to be even better than 'As You Were'. I know my strengths and I know my limitations.

''I'm an OK songwriter, but I'm a great singer and frontman.

''I want the second album to be a step-up because the hardest thing to do is to make something the same, only better.

''So that's what we've done.''

The album contains 11 tracks, with a deluxe edition featuring three bonus songs.

The 'Songbird' songwriter recently revealed that the record features the song 'Now That I've Found You', dedicated to his previously estranged daughter Molly Moorish, 22 - who he has with ex Lisa Moorish - who he has developed a close bond with since meeting her for the first time last year.

And he also teased a really ''heavy'' number, which he doubts will make the radio, called 'A River' and one that is more of a ballad, which he compared to psychedelic rock legends Pink Floyd and the late great David Bowie.

Liam - who also has sons Gene, 17, and Lennon, 19, whose mothers are Nicole Appleton and Patsy Kensit respectively, and six-year-old daughter Gemma with Liza Ghorbani - said: ''There are going to be a couple more singles before it ...

''A couple more songs like 'Shockwave', there is one called 'A River', which is absolutely a proper beast of a tune.

''I don't think it will get on the radio because it's too heavy, but you know, if someone wants to play it, play it. But that is a tune.''

When asked: ''Oh, it's a heavy track'', he replied: ''Yep. It's heavy man, it's h-e-a-v-y! Heavy as in makes you wanna (headbangs) ... it's like a bulldozer man, heavier than that.

''There is that and then there is one called 'Once', which is more of a ballady kinda one, like a Pink Floyd-y/Bowie type thing, which is mega and a couple of little ones on there.''

On the one for Molly, he added: ''There is one on there that I done for me daughter Molly called 'Now That I've Found You'.

''Not like she was lost or anything or she was captured by the Taliban or anything like that.

''It's got a kind of 'now that you are in my life' kind of vibe.''

A full track-listing for 'Why Me? Why Not' - which is named after two separate self-portraits drawn by the late Beatles legend John Lennon - is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Liam is also expected to announce UK tour dates for November.

'Why Me? Why Not' is available to pre-order now.