Liam Gallagher has compared his singing ability to Elvis Presley.

The 45-year-old singer has drawn comparisons between his own performances and those of the late music legend because he ''makes something else'' out of other people's lyrics, and he also believes singer/songwriters like his brother Noel Gallagher and Paul Weller have been ''blinded'' by his emergence as a solo star.

He said: ''There's been a smoke bomb gone off, and everyone's been blinded by what's gone down and the smoke's cleared and yours f***ing truly is in the middle going, 'Come on, you ****s.'

''I know for a fact that he [Noel] is not a frontman. I'm not a songwriter. He's not meant to be in the middle of that f***ing stage. I'm meant to be centre-stage and no one can touch me.

''I've been singing other people's lyrics my whole life and I own them. Once I get hold of them, I make them something else, like Elvis.''

Liam would love to perform shows where he sings the first three Oasis albums, 'Definitely Maybe', '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?' and 'Be Here Now', in full because that is what the group's fans want to hear.

Speaking in this month's Q magazine - which is on sale on Tuesday (16.01.18) - he added: ''F**k the rest. No one cares after that.

''I want to give people what they want and I want to give me what I want.''

Last June, Liam admitted he ''convinced himself'' he looked like Elvis in his gold jacket in the music video for his debut solo single 'Wall of Glass'.

He said: ''I did get to wear a gold Saint Laurent hooded jacket in one scene, which I convinced myself made me look like a modern day Elvis, as he loved to wear gold suits.''