Liam Gallagher claims estranged brother Noel Gallagher ''wants to meet up'' with him and believes it's because he wants to ''beg'' him to reunite Oasis.

The Britpop group's former frontman hit out at the guitarist - who he has been at war with since the 'Supersonic' rockers split in 2009 - for calling the band's younger generation of fans ''pr****'' recently, with Liam hailing him an ''embarrassment''.

And now the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker, 47, has responded to a fan who said Oasis will never get back together, with the rocker suggesting that his older sibling could be preparing to ''apologise'' to him and bury the hatchet once and for all.

Hopeful Liam replied: ''I've heard he wants to meet up wonder what he wants maybe he wants to apologise and beg me to let him start up oasis again thoughts anyone (sic)''

Noel, 52, had said in an interview with Guitar.com that he takes ''great pleasure'' in ''ruining'' the ''days'' of the young fans of the 'Some Might Say' hitmakers, who have got into their back catalogue since Liam launched his solo career in 2017, whilst revealing he's taking a break in 2020.

He said: ''I just need to get away from it for a bit.

''So I don't think I'll start to make an album seriously till 2021. ''The thing is, there's a generation now, between 15 and 18 years old, that have just got into the Oasis thing.

''They've never heard most of what I've done, that's for sure.

''But really, they have no idea what was going on before.

''So for those little pr**ks, I'll take great pleasure in ruining their days.''

Liam then logged onto to Twitter to blast his brother and accuse him of being ''seriously deluded'' for the comment, and told him he needs to take ''more than a year off''.

He reacted: ''For someone who honestly and I mean HONESTLY thinks he's the Paul McCartney of his generation is seriously deluded imagine Macca saying all new Beatle fans are p****s sorry rkid you need more than a year off you are an embarrassment to the family (sic)''

Noel previously claimed that ''every tweet'' Liam posts about him is ''another nail in the coffin'' for an Oasis reunion and claimed his younger sibling is a ''moron'' for thinking he'll forgive him for repeatedly insulting his wife Sara MacDonald and blaming her for being the reason he won't reform their band.

He said: ''It's strange behaviour for someone who is gagging for me to pick up the phone and say let's do it. He'd put his whole life on hold to get Oasis back together. But every tweet he sends out its another nail in the coffin of that idea.''