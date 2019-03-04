Liam Gallagher has mocked his brother Noel Gallagher for allegedly signing up to his record label.

The former Oasis frontman slammed his ex-bandmate after it was claimed he's been working with the band's old producer Dave Sardy again, and now he's claimed that the 51-year-old star has joined Warner Music.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker - who signed with the label in 2016 to launch his solo career, with his debut solo LP 'As You Were' released a year later - is critical of Noel allegedly joining the major label because he has claimed to be an ''independent'' artist and called him a ''mug''.

Logging onto Twitter to react to the news, Liam told his 3.01 million followers: ''So news reaches me all the way across these fine shores that the little mug is working with Dave sardine again now tell me this would this be the record your putting out on a major label ie Warner's ooh thought you were mr independent mr I do everything on my own mr I am the boss (sic)''

Furious Liam added: ''He's just signed to Warner's my f***ing major record label company ting the 1 he slagged of about a thousand times because he's a real independent artist he does everything on his own he is so real it's like realism it's so f***ing real it's Laer backwards Dya get me bruvs (sic)''

Dave previously worked with Liam and Noel on the Britpop group's albums 'Don't Believe The Truth' in 2005 and 'Dig Out Your Soul' in 2008

He later reunited with Noel for his debut self-titled solo album with his High Flying Birds in 2011, which was released on the 'Wonderwall' songwriter's own independent label Sour Smash.

Word got around that the pair had started working on Noel's new record - the follow-up to 2017's 'Who Built The Moon?' - after Pete Townshend mentioned it in The Who's recent studio blog update.

Pete wrote earlier this week: ''Dave Sardy our producer went back to LA for a while to work with Noel Gallagher, but he's back on Monday.''

Meanwhile, Liam, 46 - who has been at loggerheads with Noel since Oasis broke up in 2009, following a backstage fight at what would be their final show in Paris in 2009 - recently claimed his older sibling has an issue with him using footage of him performing Oasis song 'Live Forever' at Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' in his 'As It Was' documentary.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker told his followers that he has threatened to take legal action against him over his upcoming film, if he uses any footage from the performance of the 1994 single with members of Coldplay at the 2017 benefit concert - which was organised by Ariana to raise money for the victims of the horrific Manchester Arena bombing which took place at her show in May the same year.

Liam tweeted: ''So it's the footage of me singing live forever at the one love concert that's upset team NG maybe it's the shame of the not so mighty little fella not showing up because he was too busy supping bubbles on a dingy with what's her face AS YOU WERE LG x (sic)''

Calling his brother ''bitter', he'd said earlier: ''Ive just been informed that I'll be sued by the not so mighty little fella and his goons at ignition if I use any footage of me singing oasis yes oasis songs in AS IT WAS who's bitter now eh ps Dya want a hand selling those tickets AS YOU WERE LG x (sic)''