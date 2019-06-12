Liam Gallagher has claimed the guitar his brother Noel Gallagher smashed up during their infamous 2009 bust up was a present from his ex-wife Nicole Appleton and their son Gene.

The 46-year-old rocker and his older brother had their lengthy feud come to an infamous head a decade ago when Noel, 52, smashed a guitar at Paris' Rock En Seine in what would be one of their band Oasis' final ever shows.

But now, Liam has claimed the guitar that was destroyed in the ordeal had been a gift from his son Gene, who was just seven at the time, and his then-wife Nicole Appleton.

Speaking to Chris Evans on the Virgin Media Breakfast Show, he said: ''It wasn't just over this, it had been brewing for quite a bit.

''It was just before we went on and backstage he smashed my guitar up, contrary to what everyone thought, one I was bought for my 40th which was bought by my kid and my ex wife with a nice message the back. So I then went on stage, had a tousle with the roadie and then smashed his!

''We had a scrap and I told him a couple of things and he said a couple of things and then he clicked his fingers to his security and off he went.''

The 'Shockwave' hitmaker's comments come after he claimed back in 2011 that the altercation that ended in the demise of Oasis had left him with some ''rock 'n' roll history'', as he still has the shattered guitar.

Addressing reports it was him who smashed Noel's guitar, he said: ''No it was the other way round, he smashed one of mine. I've still got it in pieces. It's a shame, it was a nice guitar. It's rock'n'roll history man, it'll be worth a few quid that in a few year's time that. I could sell it on in bits. That's my pension.''

But the same year, Noel countered Liam's claims by alleging his brother wielded a guitar at his face.

He said: ''On the way out he picked up a plum and he threw it across the dressing room and it smashed against the wall. Part of me wishes it had ended like that because it would have made a great headline.

''But then he came back with a guitar and started wielding it like an axe. He was swinging it around and nearly took my face off. That's when I said 'I'm out of here.' I sat in the car and said 'I can't do this anymore.'''

This August marks 10 years since Noel quit the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers.