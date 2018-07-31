Liam Gallagher chose the title for Kyle Falconer's solo album.

The View star Kyle has branched out on his own for his new record 'No Thank You' and he revealed Liam picked the title when the pair were on holiday together in Thailand in January, with Kyle's partner Laura and their 17-month-old daughter Wylde, along with Liam's girlfriend Debbie Gwyther.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Kyle said: ''I sing: 'No thank you' in one of the album's songs, and when Liam heard that he went: 'That's the title! You've got to f***ing use that as the title!' You don't argue with Liam.''

Kyle believes the title is a way of showing people how independent he is, as he wrote and produced the whole record himself.

He said: ''The title is a way of saying there are no thank yous on this record, because I've done it all myself - I've produced it, I've written it.''

And he says it also has a double meaning after he went to rehab to quit drugs in 2016.

He said: ''And you could see it as me saying I'm not doing drugs now - 'No thank you, I don't want that line of coke.'

''I've finally got my a**e in gear, and it's great. I've got a mortgage and passed my driving test, because that's what dads do. Fatherhood is amazing and I think I'm doing good at it. My lass has been a complete legend as a mum.

''I know I'm number two in her life now, but being number two feels good for me, because it stops me from behaving like Dr Evil.''

Kyle, 31, recently spoke of his new peaceful life after giving up alcohol and drugs following three stints in rehab.

He said: ''This is the clean-living Kyle Falconer. I'm living the good life, thanks to fatherhood.

''I'm up at half-past six with the baby. I feed the baby and change nappies and at night I go for a run. I've got a routine.

''In rehab, everyone would say, 'Poor me' because of the drink.

''I did three-and-a-half months in rehab in Thailand this last time around, which is a long time.

''It felt like it really worked and I came out a new man, so I decided to write a song about it.

''I have f***ed up a few times in the past. I've had issues with alcohol and stuff but that is not happening any more. I'm not making excuses but my dad died when I was 16 and my mum died when I had just turned 22.

''I took it badly. I never really spoke about it. I bottled it all up. That made matters worse. I have now dealt with that.''