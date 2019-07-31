Liam Gallagher once again mocked his brother Noel Gallagher's friendship with U2's Bono at a recent gig.

The former Oasis frontman changed the lyrics to his recent hit, 'Shockwave'- the lead single from his upcoming second solo album, 'Why Me? Why Not.' - during his performance at Carcassonne Festival in France earlier this week to make a dig at the pair.

Instead of singing: ''Backstabbed all your friends/And yes it's all about who you know'', Liam could be heard in a video of the set posted on social media, belting out: ''Backstabbed all your friends and yes it's all about you and Bono.''

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker previously mocked Noel for supporting Bono and co and claimed that he once labelled the Irish rockers ''corporate muck''.

The 56-year-old musician supported the 'Beautiful Day' group for two nights at Twickenham Stadium with his High Flying Birds when the 'With or Without You' hitmakers brought their 30th anniversary tour of 'The Joshua Tree Tour' to London in 2017.

Noel joined U2 for a performance of Oasis classic 'Don't Look Back In Anger.

However, his support of U2 irritated his younger sibling ever since it was announced and Liam took to Twitter again to slam his estranged family member and former bandmate.

Referencing a lyric from 'Champagne Supernova', the 45-year-old rocker tweeted: ''Corporate muck rkid yousde to call U2. funny eh, how many special people change, as you were LG x (sic)''

When asked by a fan on Twitter if he would be heading to Twickenham to watch them in action, Liam launched into one of his trademark tirades.

The fan tweeted: ''Are you going to see U2 at the weekend? If you are, catch the support act, I'm hearing good things about them.''

To which Liam replied: ''I'd rather eat my own s**t than than listen to them bunch of beige f***s as you were.''

The 'River' singer then described U2's brand of music as ''toff rock''.

Feeling pleased with his online put downs, Liam tweeted: ''It's good to be back never went away you clowns just got the tools now to shine a light on you FAKES (sic)''

Ending his angry tweet spree, he posted: ''Not scared of bingo and his naff band you can't bull shit a bullshitter ain't that the edge ... Beware of bongos farts ha ha (sic)''

Liam also accused his sibling - whom he has barely spoken to since Noel quit Oasis in 2009 - of ''brown nosing'' Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. to get the gig.

He wrote: ''I see all that brown nosing is finally starting to pay off NO SHAME LG x (sic)''