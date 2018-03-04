Liam Gallagher has pulled out of his gig in Cologne on Sunday (04.03.18) evening.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker was due to perform in the city's Palladium venue but has advised fans the show will no longer be taking place because he is ill.

However, Liam is hoping to be recovered enough for his gig in Berlin on Monday (05.03.18).

He tweeted: ''The Beast from the East has wiped out the Cock of the North.

''I'm going to have to reschedule tonight's Cologne gig under Drs order as I have a nose, ear and sinus infection.Been told to rest up and take antibiotics. See you in Berlin tomorrow LG x (sic)''

It is not yet clear when a rescheduled show will take place.

Liam is no stranger to controversy in Germany as he was arrested when Oasis toured there in 2002.

And the 45-year-old rocker recently accused Munich police of pulling out his teeth when he was taken into custody for bodily harm, trespassing and material damage following a bar-room brawl which saw him lose both his front gnashers.

He explained: ''If I was to hit you in the mouth, you'd think you'd have a fat lip, right? I didn't have a fat lip. I was still f***ing whistling while I worked, mate.

''Here's what I think happened: it all went down after I kicked a copper at some point in the f***ing lobby, I think, because after that I woke up in the f***ing nick. So I think they give me a whack over the head in the back of the f***ing van and I think they've just gone, 'F**k you, you ****', later on. Because they were pulled out completely perfect.

''They were going: 'Oh, as you were coming up the stairs, you tripped and they whacked on there.' But they'd have broken, wouldn't they? You don't f***ing have them completely fall out like that. And I woke up in a prison cell, handcuffed, no teeth, but I could still [whistle] and no other marks on me. So I'm going: they f***ing ripped them out because I did one of their geezers, that's what happened there.''