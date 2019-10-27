Liam Gallagher can't drive.

The 47-year-old rocker never learnt how to get behind the wheel of a car legally because he knew he would've wiped everyone out - including himself - straight away.

Speaking to GQ magazine, he said: ''No [I can't drive].

''That's why I'm still alive. Can you imagine me driving? Nah. ''Ey! I can fuckin' drive!'' Boom! I'd have killed us all years ago.''

And that's part of the reason why he couldn't bring himself to move Stateside as he loves having all four seasons - Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter - in his life and he knows he couldn't abide by the all the strict rules places upon Hollywood.

He explained: ''Not for me, no way. It's nice coming here but there's too many rules. I got told off to take my f***ing hat off the other day in the Beverly Hills Hotel after they f***ing rinsed me 800 quid for a f***ing club sandwich which was the size of that f***ing table. And there was two of them. I only wanted one.

''You know with food when you're f***ing' hungry and they bring loads of it? I bit a little into the middle of it like a f***ing rabbit and I was f***ing full up, man.

''I had a pint and the kids had a burger, then we went to the bar for a cocktail, and the geezer's going, 'Can you take your hat off?' I was like, 'You didn't want me to take me f***ing hat off when I was f***ing forking out 800 quid for a f***ing burger.' I ain't taking me f***ing hat off to sit at the bar. I'm going home. When you wear a hat, you wear a hat, don't ya? It's not an on and off job, is it? You commit, innit. You get f***ing bedhead and sh*t. I get it, those were his rules, but fuck it. And nah I couldn't live out here, man. I need all seasons. Plus I don't drive.''