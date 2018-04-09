Liam Gallagher has criticised his older sibling Noel Gallagher for saying he's going to make a ''traditional'' album.

The former Oasis frontman previously mocked his former bandmate for his ''cosmic pop'' solo LP 'Who Built The Moon?, and after reading that the 50-year-old guitarist is planning to release a conventional record to go alongside the next one he does with the same producer, David Holmes, he logged onto Twitter to slam him.

Liam ranted: ''Traditional thought you don't do traditional anymore what happened to your cosmic pop journey sh*t it have we as you were LG x (sic)''

Revealing his plans for at least two more albums, Noel told Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich on his 'It's Electric' Beats 1 show: ''I've got a whole backlog of songs, I write all the time so I've got plenty of material.

''I'm going to make another record with David in this way but the last one took four years so I'll probably have to make another one alongside it in the more traditional sense.''

The 45-year-old rocker, who also slammed Noel's French scissor player on several occasions, previously described his plans for his second solo album - the follow-up to last year's 'As You Were' - as ''classic rock'' and certainly no ''cosmic pop'' or scissor players.

He said: ''It'll be classic rock 'n' roll, there'll be no cosmic pop and no d**khead playing scissors.''

Liam also mocked Noel for thinking his latest album is ''out there'' and psychedelic.

He said: ''I don't agree with a lot of the stuff he's talking about.

''He's saying it's so out there and everyone's so square they can't get on it.

''I don't think it is out there. I honestly don't and I'm not digging him out.

''The stuff he did with Mark Coyle before we even got in Oasis was a lot more out there. It's designer psychedelia.

''And the songs ain't that good. They're not his best batch of songs.

''He's put a load of c**p round it.

''He's in the press going, 'Oh if you think this one's out there, wait till you hear the next one', like, mate, I don't know what crowd you're hanging about with but they must be a right bunch of squares if you think that's out there.''