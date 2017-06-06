Liam Gallagher says he ''takes back'' all of the negative comments he's ever made about Coldplay in the past.

The former Oasis frontman caused a rift between him and frontman Chris Martin when he said the 'Yellow' band were like a ''bunch of students'' in 2006 and last year he compared the 40-year-old singer to a vicar.

However, after performing a duet with Chris of Oasis classic 'Live Forever' at the One Love Manchester gig at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday (04.06.17), for the victims of the Manchester terror attack at Ariana Grande's pop concert, his opinion has changed and he thinks the band now sound ''really good''.

Speaking to 3FM Extra in the Netherlands, he said: ''They've never sounded so good have they, Coldplay?

''I was like that, 'f***ing hell you sound good man. I take back everything I have ever said about you. You sounded f***ing really good.''

The 44-year-old outspoken rocker also went as far to say he's not bothered being associated with Coldplay.

He said: ''I don't mind. Listen man, they're all right man. Chris is cool.''

Chris was said to be instrumental in getting Liam involved with the charity concert after the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker's performance at Rock am Ring festival in Germany was scrapped when the concert site was evacuated.

A source said recently: ''Chris felt it would really add something special to have Oasis represented at the event and personally called Liam to make it happen.

''Liam was eager to be involved from the start but the clash had kept him from doing it. Things changed over the weekend and Chris gave him a call to see if they could arrange something.

''They came up with the idea of an incredible duet together and 'Live Forever' seemed a perfect anthem to sum up the message of the event.''