Liam Gallagher has blasted U2 as a ''bunch of beige f***s''.

The 44-year-old rock 'n' roll star is not a fan of Bono and co, and his dislike of their music seems to have increased since his estranged older brother Noel Gallagher became their support act for their 'Joshua Tree Tour' this summer.

When asked by a fan on Twitter if he would be heading to Twickenham Stadium in London this weekend to watch U2 and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds in action, Liam launched into one of his trademark tirades.

The fan tweeted: ''Are you going to see U2 at the weekend? If you are, catch the support act, I'm hearing good things about them.''

To which Liam replied: ''I'd rather eat my own s**t than listen to them bunch of beige f***s as you were.''

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker then described U2's brand of music as ''toff rock''.

Feeling pleased with his online put downs, Liam tweeted: ''It's good to be back never went away you clowns just got the tools now to shine a light on you FAKES (sic)''

Ending his angry tweet spree, Liam posted: ''Not scared of bingo and his naff band you can't bull shit a bullshitter ain't that The Edge ... Beware of bongos farts ha ha (sic)''

Noel, 50, was announced back in January to be the main support act for U2 for their special tour marking the 30th anniversary of their seminal 1987 album.

And back then the news didn't sit well with Liam who accused his sibling - whom he has barely spoken to since Noel quit Oasis in 2009 - of ''brown nosing'' Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. to get the gig.

Logging onto Twitter, he wrote: ''I see all that brown nosing is finally starting to pay off NO SHAME LG x (sic)''

The outspoken rocker's comments came after Noel admitted how thrilled he is to get to open for his idols.

He said: ''It will be both a pleasure and an honour to play my part in what still remains the greatest show on earth.''

Liam regularly mocks Noel on the social networking website, frequently comparing pictures of him to a ''potato''.