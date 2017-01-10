Liam Gallagher has blasted his brother Noel Gallagher for ''brown nosing'' U2.

The 49-year-old guitarist was announced as the main support act to the Irish rock band on their forthcoming 'The Joshua Tree Tour' on Monday (09.01.17), and the 'Live Forever' singer has since taken to Twitter to seemingly share his disgust in his sibling's gig announcement and has accused him of sucking up to U2.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, he wrote: ''I see all that brown nosing is finally starting to pay off NO SHAME LG x (sic)''

The outspoken rocker's comments came after Noel shared how thrilled he is to get to open for his idols.

He said: ''It will be both a pleasure and an honour to play my part in what still remains the greatest show on earth.''

The 'Some Might Say' hitmaker has always been vocal of his love for the rock group - comprised of Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. - and thinks their 1987 hit 'With or Without You' from 'The Joshua Tree' LP, which turns 30 years old this year, is one of the best songs ''ever written''.

He previously said: ''I love U2 and if you don't get it and shame on you for not. 'With or Without You' is one of the greatest songs ever written.''

Liam - who is currently working on his debut solo album - has showed no signs of ending his on-going rivalry with Noel, as the ''brown nosing'' comment comes after he called him a ''scary clown''.

The 44-year-old singer regularly mocks his older sibling and former Oasis bandmate on the social networking website, frequently comparing pictures of him to a ''potato''.

Liam has admitted he has no intention of easing up on the Twitter jibes he aims at Noel and has told Oasis fans to chill out about their feud, which has run since 2009 when the guitarist quit the band.

He said: ''Lots of people say I need to chill out about Noel. Not until they stop Twitter. That **** will always get it from me.

''I've heard [my tweets] really annoy him. Someone told me the other week that the only thing that does his nut in are my tweets. Good. They will carry on and they will get bigger and better.

He slagged me off when we were in the same band! He'd do his interview, I'd come in to do mine and they'd go, 'He doesn't like you, does he?' I'd be saying how great he was. He still has pops. He needs to know that I ain't going away.''