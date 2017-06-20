Liam Gallagher has pledged to ''counteract the bulls**t'' of modern music.

The 44-year-old singer - who is poised to release his debut solo album 'As You Were' in October - has promised to challenge the ''beige dribble'' being spoken by younger rock stars and has also accused them of barely being distinct from pop musicians.

He explained: ''I love music as much as anyone. What I see going down is that I'm just 'leave it out mate, you can do better than that'. I can't tell a guitar band from a pop band these days. They've got guitars around their necks, but I don't hear guitars.

''You hear all these bands saying that they're coming back to save guitar music. I might not be the smartest tool in the shed - but I know you've got to put a guitar on a record to save guitar music ... and I don't hear any guitars.

''They've got guitars around their necks because they go with their shoes!''

The former Oasis singer said he will create some ''aggro'' for the younger stars, accusing them of being boring and lacking passion.

He also likened modern-day musicians to soccer managers who hide behind cliches, rather than offering honest opinions to their fans.

Liam told Dave Fanning: ''That's what I'm back for. Bit of aggro to counteract the bulls**t. That's what I'm here for and to speak my mind. You read these interviews with so-called rock stars and they need to get off the fence.

''Nothing interesting ever comes out of their mouths, it's just beige dribble. They're afraid to open their mouths in case their little career falls apart, so they just sit there like those football managers and say the same thing. Come on, give us a bit of passion.''