Liam Gallagher has blamed Sara McDonald for keeping Noel Gallagher away from an Oasis reunion.

The 45-year-old rocker has often talked about reuniting the 'Some Might Say' rockers ever since their split in 2009 when his brother and bitter rival Noel walked out on the band after an argument, which saw Liam hit him over the head with his guitar.

However, Noel has shut down rumours of a reunion on numerous occasions, and Liam has now claimed the reason he isn't keen on reforming the band is because his wife Sara McDonald - whom he married in 2011 - won't let him.

Liam said: ''He's a liar. He's desperate to get Oasis back but he knows he's crossed that bridge, and he's not allowed to, his missus won't let him now, cos she's another one.

''I know for a fact, deep down, he wants to be playing stadiums with this thing. He's never gonna get that with that stuff he's making, cos he's not got that thing, you can only play stadiums when I'm there. He's greedy, he's selfish and that's the way it is. I don't think our kid's got it in him anymore anyway, it seems to me like he's playing to the snobs and the world and the toffs.''

The pair have been embroiled in a feud ever since the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers split, with 50-year-old Noel recently branding Liam and his fans as ''parka monkeys''.

But Liam doesn't take offence to the term, as he told the latest issue of Q magazine: ''Mate, I am a f***ing parka monkey. He's f***ing with a generation there, man. I'd rather be a parka monkey than a f***in' Givenchy f***in' Bond Street pussy-wearing clown or whatever he is. Parkas, bring it on.

''Ooh, I'm loving the agg, man I revel in it.

''For the man who sat there six months ago and went, 'No one gives a flying f**k what Liam Gallagher thinks.' Get that down your neck, mate. Get whatever has just gone down, down your neck.''