Liam Gallagher ''begged'' Debbie Gwyther to marry him.

The 'Shockwave' singer - who was previously married to Patsy Kensit and Nicole Appleton - recently popped the question to his long-term partner and manager while on holiday in Italy and he's ''buzzing'' that she said yes.

He said of his proposal: ''I did it properly. I went down on two knees and begged her. Did it in the Amalfi Coast, we was on holiday with me Mam. Been talking about it for a bit, then batting it off, we both thought let's just do it. I'm looking forward to it man.''

Liam told his mum Peggy of his plans to propose - and she warned him not to ''f**k it up''.

He said: ''She wasn't there when I got down on hands and knees and begged, she was on holiday with us. I said [to her], 'Look I'm going to like, start begging'. She said, 'Yeah she's a good girl, don't be f***ing it up'. She did [say exactly those words], she had me in a headlock as well. I'm buzzing for it, next year.''

Despite his estrangement from his brother Noel Gallagher, the former Oasis frontman - who has four children from previous relationships - will be extending an invite to his big day to the 'Heat of the Moment' hitmaker.

He told talk show host Jonathan Ross: ''I'm going to invite him. Why not, he's my brother. All he can do is turn it down can't he. We'll see won't we. I'm sure he... I can't see him coming.

''Me other brother's going to be a best man. [Noel] ain't going to come, but listen we can dream, can't we? Without a doubt man course [I'm optimistic].

''It's just going through a bit of a weird patch. He's says s**t, I say s**t... it all gets a bit out of hand. We just need to grow up I guess. Ball's in his court.''

The 'One of Us' singer and his partner are planning to exchange vows overseas in front of all their loved ones.

He said: ''I've never had a big one before, ceremony. It's going to be abroad somewhere hopefully, it's going to be hot. About 150 people.''

And Liam is planning to impress his guests with his dance moves when it comes to taking to the floor with Debbie as his wife for the first time.

He said: ''I might have to take up dance lessons. I fancy just freaking everyone out, doing a slide across the floor. Like, what they do on 'Come Dancing', when they get up close and do the business.''

The full interview with Liam airs on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' on ITV on Saturday (21.09.19) night.