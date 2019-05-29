Liam Gallagher appears to have confirmed his first single from his second solo album is called 'Shockwave' and teased the LP title as 'Why Me? Why Not'.

The former Oasis star took to his social media accounts on Wednesday morning (29.05.19) to share the name of his follow-up to his 2016 debut solo LP 'As You Were' and he also vowed that 'Shockwave' is going to ''blow'' his fans' ''wig[s] off''.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker re-posted his tweet, which read, 'WHY ME? WHY NOT.'', on Instagram and added in the caption: ''Album 2 LG x (sic)''

A fan on Twitter then told Liam: ''Shockwave mate sounds like a class single (sic)'', to which the 46-year-old rocker replied: ''It's gonna blow your wig off.''

Speculation that the lead track is named 'Shockwave' has been circulating ever since a billboard appeared in the singer's home city of Manchester, with the word featuring in a line from Liam about his favourite football team Man City making history at Wembley as the first team to win the domestic treble in the Premier League.

It reads: ''Man City treble winners

''It's coming round like a Shockwave

''Liam Gallagher.''

Fans have also suggested that the new song could be released on June 7, as a banner with the date is seen in another concert snap posted on Liam's Instagram page on Tuesday (28.05.19).

The 'Wonderwall' singer is set to premiere his new documentary 'As It Was' the day before, with a special performance being broadcast in cinemas across the UK and Ireland live from the Alexandra Palace Theatre in London.

The movie has been directed by Charlie Lightening - who helmed Liam's 'Chinatown' video and worked with his former group Beady Eye - and will focus on Liam's journey from ''boredom, booze and legal battles'' to major solo star with the release of his debut solo LP and subsequent sold-out global concerts.

According the film's official synopsis 'As It Was' ''tells the honest and emotional story of how one of the most electrifying rock 'n' roll frontmen went from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years in Oasis to living on the edge, ostracised and lost in the musical wilderness of booze, notoriety and bitter legal battles. Starting again alone, stripped bare and with nowhere to hide, Liam risks everything to make the greatest comeback of all time.''

The director Charlie previously claimed that Liam's second solo album will be his '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?' moment.

The filmmaker said the outspoken star's upcoming release could have the same impact as Oasis' sophomore record.

Previewing the singer's new material, Charlie shared: ''It's a continuation of 'As You Were'. If you look at 'Definitely Maybe' and '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?', one's the more punkier one and one's the bigger one, you know what I mean?

''That's progression. It's someone in the prime of it all. People aren't gonna be disappointed with it. I think it's gonna blow people away.''

Oasis split in August 2009 when Liam's older brother and ex-bandmate Noel Gallagher quit the rock band following a backstage bust-up between the pair before a concert in Paris, France, which ended with the volatile frontman swinging a guitar at his sibling's head after the songwriter had stamped on one of his instruments.

'As It Was' will be released on June 7 via Altitude Film Distribution.