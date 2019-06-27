Liam Gallagher has announced a UK arena tour in support of 'Why Me? Why Not'.

The 'For What It's Worth' hitmaker will play his biggest homecoming show to date at Manchester Arena on November 20, with the run kicking off on November 11 at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena and wrapping at London's The O2 arena on November 28.

Following the ''biblical'' response to lead single 'Shockwave', Liam has shared new track 'The River' and is set to give the song - co-written with Andrew Watt, who also worked on his 2017 debut solo LP 'As You Were' - its live debut when he plays The Pyramid stage at Glastonbury on Saturday (29.06.19).

'The River' sees the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker call on the younger generation to ''scream and shout'' and use their voices and to impact the decisions made in parliament and he also calls out celebrities and ''money-sucking MPs'' on the Led Zeppelin-esque number.

Liam recently admitted he would like to have a stab at being Prime Minister of the UK and later voiced his concerns about the rise of knife crime in the country, which drew a reaction from the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who invited the rock 'n' roll star to help him with the epidemic.

The former Oasis frontman tweeted recently: ''My name is liam Gallagher I have 4 beautiful children I have dabbled in drugs over the years I've had many number 1s now send me the keys to no10 I'll sort this pile of s**t out WHY ME?WHY NOT. (sic)''

He joked even his name meant he was a perfect fit to lead the country, adding: ''ParLIAMent c'mon you know (sic)''

Liam has once again teamed up with producer Greg Kurstin on the record and has penned a song about his formerly estranged daughter Molly Moorish, 'Now That I've Found You', about the close bond he has developed with her since meeting her for the first time last year, and there is also a ballad called 'Once'.

Fans who pre-order the album from Liam's official website will be able to get tickets for the tour in a pre-sale which opens at 9am on July 10, until the general sale commences at 9am on July 12 at www.livenation.co.uk

'Why Me? Why Not' is released on September 20.

Liam Gallagher's 2019 UK arena tour dates are:

11 November, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

12 November, Birmingham, Arena

14 November, Aberdeen, P&J Live

15 November, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

17 November, Newcastle, Utilita Arena

18 November, Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

20 November, Manchester, MEN Arena

21 November, Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

24 November, Dublin, 3Arena

26 November, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 November, London, O2 Arena