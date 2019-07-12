Liam Gallagher has announced Slowthai as the support for his huge UK tour.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker will be hitting the road in November - with nearly every night of the entire run of shows selling out almost instantly when tickets went on sale on Friday (12.07.19) - and he has confirmed the exciting addition to the lineup.

He tweeted: ''I'm delighted to announce tickets are on sale for my UK AND IRELAND tour and the one and only slowthai will be main support (sic)''

Tickets were on sale at 9am, and within a couple of hours only Aberdeen P&J Live (November 14) and an additional date at London's O2 Arena (November 29) had any tickets available.

Liam, 46, has previously heaped praised on rapper Slowthai, and even compared his energy to Sex Pistol's legend Johnny Rotten.

He said: ''I've seen Slowthai on Soccer AM and he had a bit of a Johnny Rotten vibe about him. I think he's going to come on tour with us in November. Because it's alright having a load of guitar bands on there, but it does get a bit...''

Slowthai showed his excitement over the announcement with a tweet of his own, adding: ''slowthai and @liamgallagher dragonball z fusion as you f***ing were ST x (sic)''

The tour - which is in support of Liam's upcoming second solo album 'Why Me? Why Not' - will kick off at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on November 11, before hitting up Birmingham, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Newcastle and Sheffield before a hometown gig at Manchester Arena on November 20.

From there, they'll head to Liverpool, Dublin and Nottingham, with the tour coming to an end with two nights at the O2 in London on November 28 and 29.

Liam Gallagher (w/ Slowthai) - full UK and Ireland tour dates:

November 11: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

November 12: Birmingham Arena

November 14: Aberdeen P&J Live

November 15: Glasgow SSE Hydro

November 17: Newcastle Utilita Arena

November 18: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

November 20: Manchester Arena

November 21: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

November 24: Dublin 3 Arena

November 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

November 28-29: London O2 Arena