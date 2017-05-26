Liam Gallagher has announced a benefit show at Manchester's O2 Ritz with all profits going to the victims of the terrorist attack at Ariana Grande's concert in the city.

The former Oasis frontman will perform the homecoming concert on May 30 as part of his mini tour with the money made from ticket sales being donated to the Manchester Evening News' campaign to help the families of the 22 people who were killed when a bomb was detonated at the 'Problem' singer's at Manchester Arena on Monday (22.05.17).

Teasing the tour dates on Twitter, he wrote: ''The wait is nearly over Brothers n Sisters massive announcement first thing tmorrow morning sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite LG x (sic)''

Before adding this morning (26.05.17): ''Tickets on sale fill your boots http://liamgallagher.com/ LG x (sic)''

Speaking about the horrific atrocity, which saw 59 people left badly injured, the 44-year-old rocker fumed: 'It's outrageous. Just so sad. What can you do? It's just f***ing out of order. There are kids and people dying all over the world. And for what?

''I'd gone to bed early - about 10pm - then got up in the morning to a text from my other brother saying what had gone on and I put the TV on. It's just unbelievable.''

The 'Songbird' songwriter will then perform at London's Electric Ballroom on June 1, Dublin's Olympia Theatre on June 10 and Barrowlands in Glasgow, Scotland on June 11.

The shows will be the warm-up to his Reading and Leeds festival debut as a solo artist this August and the release of his debut solo album 'As You Were', which is expected to drop later this year.

Tickets have already sold out in record time.

Liam Gallagher's 2017 UK tour dates:

Tuesday 30 May - O2 Ritz Manchester

Thursday 1 June - Electric Ballroom, Brixton

Saturday 10 June - Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Sunday 11 June - Barrowlands, Glasgow