Liam Gallagher has announced a huge homecoming show at Manchester's Heaton Park.

The former Oasis rocker - who recently completed a sold out UK tour supporting his second solo album 'Why Me? Why Not' - will be back for a headline slot at the 600-hectare park on June 12 next year as he promised a set featuring some ''stone cold'' classic tracks at the special concert.

He tweeted: ''So if you haven't heard I'm playing HEATON PARK 12th June 2020 I'll be playing songs from my 2 no 1 solo albums and yes you guessed it some stone cold OASIS classics c'mon you know LG x (sic)''

The 47-year-old singer also teased the possibility of airing some new material when a fan jokingly suggestion 'C'mon You Know' could be the name of his next record.

He replied: ''I may treat you to a new song.''

Tickets for the summer show go on sale on Friday (29.11.19) at 10am, and the concert itself will take place the day before Manchester's annual Parklife festival.

Liam headlined the event in 2018, and details of the 2020 edition are set to be revealed in the new year.

Meanwhile, the 'Wonderwall' hitmaker recently took a dig at his brother Noel and told his Australian fans to ''stay strong'' while the 'Don't Look Back In Anger' star has been there on tour.

He quipped: ''Australia don't worry I'll be out there soon to pick you up after the little fella no doubt has bored you to death stay strong LG x (sic)''

However, Noel previously claimed that ''every tweet'' Liam posts about him is ''another nail in the coffin'' for an Oasis reunion and claimed his younger sibling is a ''moron'' for thinking he'll forgive him for repeatedly insulting his wife Sara MacDonald and blaming her for being the reason the guitarist won't reform their band.

Noel, 52, said: ''It's strange behaviour for someone who is gagging for me to pick up the phone and say let's do it. He'd put his whole life on hold to get Oasis back together. But every tweet he sends out its another nail in the coffin of that idea.''