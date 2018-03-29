Liam Gallagher will be supported by Wolf Alice as part of a stacked bill at Finsbury Park this summer.

The 45-year-old rocker will headline a special one-day festival at the London landmark on June 29, and now the huge line-up of support acts has been officially confirmed for the event.

Grammy-nominated stars Wolf Alice have been announced, alongside Australian group DMA's and Sheffield quartet The Sherlocks.

They are joined on the exciting bill by Dream Wife, Belako, Easy Life and Hey Charlie.

Liam will be in good company with fellow Mancunians Twisted Wheel, and Trampolene - both of whom he's toured with in the past, the latter as a solo act and the former with Britpop legends Oasis.

While Liam has remained tight-lipped until the announcement on Thursday (29.03.18), he recently hinted one of the acts would be his ''biblical brother''.

It's certainly high praise for the singer to use his signature description, which he reserves for people he thinks are god-like.

Replying to a fan on Twitter who previously tried to tease the acts out of the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker, Liam replied: ''Mate I can't tell ya but I have a biblical brother joining me now run of and spread the butter you nutter (sic)''

Many fans believed he was referring to former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft, who was recently announced as Liam's support on his North American tour.

The last time Liam performed at Finsbury Park was with Oasis back in 2002, and he's hoping it will be just as ''dangerous''.

He said previously: ''I loved that gig, man. It was really f**king dangerous and I liked it. So hopefully we'll have a bit of the same.''