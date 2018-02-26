Liam Gallagher and Stereophonics will headline RiZE Festival.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker and the Welsh rock band are set to perform at the brand new festival, which will take place at Hylands Park in Chelmsford on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 August, 2018.

Liam will headline the Friday night, performing alongside the likes of James Bay, Craig David, Plan B, the Manic Street Preachers and Circa Waves. Dave, Disciples, Tom Grennan, Jacob Banks, MNEK and Sinead Harnett will also wow the crowds.

Led by the Stereophonics on the Saturday night, Bastille, Years And Years and Rag 'n' Bone Man will take to the stage. They will be joined by the likes of Rita Ora, Maximo Park, Example, Raye and Nina Nesbitt. 'Britain's Got Talent' winner Tokio Myers will also feature alongside Lewis Capaldi, Tom Walker and The Manor.

Many more acts are to be announced in the coming months, gracing one of the four festival stages.

Tickets start at £59.50 for a General Admission Day Ticket and £115.00 for a weekend ticket. Weekend camping tickets are also available for £160.00. There is also a VIP Area, with tickets for this starting at £109.50 for a VIP day ticket.

Tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Friday March 2 and can be purchased from www.rizefestival.co.uk as well as other sites including Ticketmaster, Gigs and Tours and See Tickets.