Liam Gallagher and Richard Ashcroft are to tour North America with each other.

The 45-year-old former Oasis star - who released his debut solo album 'As You Were' in 2017 - has just announced a new run of dates in the US, and it's been confirmed that he'll be joined on tour by his friend and fellow British music icon who made his name as the frontman of The Verve.

Liam's shows will start in San Francisco on May 10 and will finish in Washington on May 18, at which point he'll be without Richard's support.

The announcement of new tour dates comes shortly after Liam was forced to cut short his set at the Lollapalooza festival in Chile due to illness.

The 'Wall Of Glass' hitmaker left the stage because the symptoms of his ''on-going'' chest infection made it difficult for him to sing properly.

Before leaving, he told the crowd: ''My voice is absolutely smashed.

''I'm not just going to stand here all night screaming out for everybody sounding f*****g horrific. I'm very sorry I can't sing the tunes.''

Liam's representative subsequently said: ''Due to an ongoing chest infection, we had to cut the Lollapalooza Santiago show tonight short.

''Liam was diagnosed with a sinus, ear and nose infection after a European show a few weeks ago which has led to a chest infection.

''He has been continuing to perform and trying to push through it but unfortunately today he was finding it hard breathing on stage and wasn't able to continue the set.

''Liam is severely disappointed and upset that he couldn't finish the show and wants to apologise to everyone who came out to see him tonight.

''He promises to reschedule a gig in Santiago as soon as possible.''

Liam Gallagher's North American tour dates:

San Francisco -May 10

Los Angeles - May 11

Toronto - May 13

Boston - May 14

New York - May 16

Philadelphia - May 17

Washington DC - May 18