Liam Gallagher and Idris Elba are ''all good now'' following their 2013 spat.

The 45-year-old former Oasis singer and the 'Star Trek Beyond' actor were embroiled in a feud at the 2013 NME Awards after Idris messed up Liam's hair, prompting the rocker to take off the actor's hat and kick it across the room.

However, the pair have admitted their falling out wasn't as bad as they made it seem, and they only fought for ''ten minutes'' before making up.

During an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show' - which airs on Friday (06.10.17) - Idris, also 45, explained: ''Me and Liam have squared it away. We had a falling out. He threw my hat across the bar.''

And Liam added: ''We only fell out for 10 minutes.''

To which Idris said: ''He threw my hat across the bar.''

Liam then interjected and claimed: ''You started it mate by feeling my hair.''

Before Idris further explained: ''I gave him a hug and he didn't like that because he loves his hair. He took my hat off and threw it across the bar so we had a bit of a thing. We're all good now.''

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker agreed with the Hollywood star, adding: ''Yep, we are all good now.''

After the show was recorded last week, Liam took to Twitter to ''applaud'' Idris for admitting he was in the wrong during their spat.

He wrote: ''And as for you idris I applaud you it takes a big man to know and accept when he's in the wrong as you were LG x (sic)''

However, the 'For What It's Worth' singer recently revealed Idris never actually apologised, and Liam was simply ''winding him up'' with the tweet.

He said: ''I don't hold grudges, me. I'm p***ed off about Oasis breaking up but I don't hold grudges. I'd had too much to drink at that awards night and I didn't know who he was. But then I met him in Ibiza and we had a chat, then I met him at GQ awards this year and we had a chat, then I seen him on that TV show ['Graham Norton'] and he was cool, we shook hands. He didn't really apologise though, I was just winding him up.''