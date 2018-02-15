Liam Gallagher thought it was hilarious Blossoms' Joe Donovan wanted to lick his face.

The 'Honey Sweet' sticksman previously joked how if he ever met the former Oasis frontman he'd fear he'd freak out and whip out his tongue.

And when the band opened for the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker at Reading and Leeds Festival last year, Liam said he'd heard about his face-licking plan and found it amusing.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz about the ''embarrassing'' and ''surreal'' encounter at the 2018 VO5 NME Awards at London's O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday (14.02.18), Joe said: ''I once told Liam I wanted to lick his face and that was quite embarrassing for me.

''You are already not starting on a good note are you.

''When I met him, Liam said, 'I heard you want to lick my face', and he said he thought it was funny.

''So it was very funny, but it was very surreal.''

Frontman Tom Ogden is the complete opposite to his bandmate, and said he wanted to ''play it cool'' when he met the 45-year-old rock 'n' roll legend.

Asked if they got the chance to have a proper chat with Liam, Tom said: ''We did yeah at Leeds and Reading. It was kind of surreal. We just try not to show how much you know about someone before you have met them. You just try and play it cool.''

And the 'Charlemagne' singer says he'd jump at the chance to write some songs for the 'Greedy Soul' hitmaker's second studio album.

He said: ''You'd never say no. If someone asked me then yeah, but I am not going to bother him about it.''

Revealing his fear of licking Liam's face previously, Joe said: ''I just hope I don't bump into him at one of these things because I'm a full-on fan boy and I'd just lick his face.''