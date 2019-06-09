Rock star Liam Gallagher claims aliens might have played a role in the formation of Oasis.
The 46-year-old rocker - who starred in the iconic band from 1991 until their acrimonious split in 2009 - has suggested that aliens could've played a major role in their meteoric rise to the top of the music industry.
He said: ''There some f***ing activity going on that we weren't aware of. Whether it's aliens or spirits.
''But we were going to be in this world-famous band. Someone was making plans.''
Liam - who has an infamously strained relationship with his older brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel - also revealed he considers himself to be a ''God-like'' figure.
Speaking in the new documentary 'As It Was', the outspoken rocker explained: ''I've always thought I was God-like. From the day I was f***ing born.
''I think I could get struck by lightning and f***ing stare at it just before it hits me.''
Liam - who released his debut solo album, 'As You Were', in 2017 - is currently preparing for the release of his second album.
And Charlie Lightening - who helmed Liam's 'Chinatown' video and worked with his former group Beady Eye - recently teased details of his new material, revealing the upcoming release could have the same impact as Oasis' sophomore record, '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?'.
He said: ''It's a continuation of 'As You Were'. If you look at 'Definitely Maybe' and '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?', one's the more punkier one and one's the bigger one, you know what I mean?
''That's progression. It's someone in the prime of it all. People aren't gonna be disappointed with it. I think it's gonna blow people away.''
