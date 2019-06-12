Liam Gallagher thinks his brother Noel Gallagher needs to take more breaks so his fans don't get fed up with him.

The 46-year-old rocker - who recently released the documentary 'As It Was' about his comeback and launch of his solo career with his 2017 debut solo LP 'As You Were' - feels it's important to give fans a gap so he can be ''missed'' and so they don't get bored of him.

And Liam, who will take some time off before working on anymore new material, admitted he thinks that is where his 52-year-old sibling is going wrong.

Speaking on the Dave Berry Breakfast Show on Absolute Radio, he said: ''I think you've got to keep dipping in and dipping out haven't you.

''Otherwise people are going to get very sick of you very quickly. It don't matter who you are.

''Not like Radiohead do where they go away for 10 years and stuff. Maybe like a year or something and get out of people's faces.''

He added: ''You've got to go away and be missed.

''I think that's what our kid's problem is.

''And I'm not trying to slag Noel off.

''He just seems to be always there.

''I think he needs to go away for a little bit and come back and he'd make more of an impact.''

Whilst he wasn't knocking his sibling's success with his High Flying Birds, Liam - who will release his second album 'Why Me? Why Not' in September - backtracked a little, and threw a little dig at the Britpop group's former guitarist - who Liam has been at loggerheads ever since a backstage fight between the pair at their show in Paris in 2009, which led to the demise of the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers - as he admitted it could be a ''dangerous'' move for him to go away as he's got a ''forgettable'' face.

The 'Live Forever' singer - who often compares Noel to a potato - added: ''Not that he's not doing well, I just think ... then again he's one of them faces, he's forgettable, you know what I mean? So it could be dangerous for him.''

Meanwhile, the 'Bold' rocker admitted that he can be ''overcritical'' of this vocal abilities.

He said: ''I'm kind, hard-working. When I get into it I do like to do my graft, if you can call it a graft ... I can be a little overcritical. I do give myself a hard time sometimes, especially on the singing front.''

