Liam Gallagher returned to the studio on Monday (03.07.17) to add some orchestrations to three songs from his solo LP 'As You Were'.

The 44-year-old rocker took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon (04.07.17) to inform his 1.9 million followers that he had spent the day before at the legendary Air Studios, which was founded by late Beatles producer Sir George Martin in 1969.

There he added some new sounds to his tracks, 'For What It's Worth', 'Paper Crown' and 'Greedy Soul', for that could be bonus tracks on the album.

He wrote: ''Had a lovely day in air studios yesterday recording three songs with orchestra fwiw paper crown greedy soul the things i do for you as you were (sic)''

It comes after the former Oasis frontman performed the record's lead single 'Wall of Glass' and 'Greedy Soul' and 'Bold' all backed by a full brass section and a trio of female singers at Glastonbury festival last month.

'Chinatown' is the latest track to be released from the highly-anticipated record.

Other tracks include 'When I'm In Need', 'You Better Run', 'I Get By', Come Back To Me', 'Universal Gleam' and 'I've All I Need'.

Liam has collaborated with Adele and Beck's producer Greg Kurstin, who produced four tracks for 'As You Were'.

Greg's handiwork can be heard on 'Wall of Glass' as well as 'Paper Crown', 'Come Back To Me', and 'It Doesn't Have To Be That Way'.

The rest of the album has been done with Radiohead producer Dan Grech-Marguerat, who has previously worked with the 'Creep' hitmakers, Mumford and Sons and Circa Waves.

'For What It's Worth' has been co-written by Simon Aldred of Cherry Ghost.

'As You Were' is available for pre-order now, and will be released on October 6.