Liam Gallagher has added a date in Newcastle and upgraded his Belfast show to The SSE Arena due to phenomenal demand for his first-ever UK solo tour.

The 'Wall of Glass' singer will now perform at Metro Radio Arena on November 1 and his Belfast show will on October 30 will now see him play to 11,000 people oppose to around 2,000 at the Northern Ireland capital's Ulster Hall.

The run is in support of his debut solo album 'As You Were' - which is released on October 6 - and kicks off at Leeds First Direct Arena on December 3 and concluding with a homecoming show at Manchester Arena on December 16.

The run will see the former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman perform his biggest show yet at London's Alexandra Palace on December 7.

It comes after a successful summer which saw the 44-year-old rocker perform at festivals around Europe, including recent sets at Reading and Leeds Festivals last weekend.

Liam is also set to busk in Edinburgh on December 9 for Social Bite's Sleep in the Park event to help tackle homelessness in Scotland.

The 'Songbird' songwriter will be joined by the likes of Deacon Blue, Amy McDonald, Frightened Rabbit and more performing as several stars and members of the public take to the city's West Princes Street Gardens to sleep rough for the charity.

Liam has a lot of good memories from performing in Scotland and 'Some Might Say' rockers Oasis got their first big break after performing at Glasgow's King Tuts music venue where they were spotted by manager Alan McGee, the owner of Creations Records, and later signed a deal with the label.

The 'Bold' singer said he was more than thrilled to be able to give back to the community.

He said: ''Ever since Oasis got signed in Glasgow at King Tuts, Scotland has always had a special place in my heart.

''The fans are among the best in the world.

''I'm looking forward to playing in Edinburgh and supporting this charity.

''I hope the event helps as many people back on their feet as possible.''

Liam Gallagher's 2017 UK arena tour dates are as follows:

October

30th - Belfast, The SSE Arena

November

1st - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

December

3rd - Leeds, First Direct Arena

4th - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

6th - Plymouth, Pavilions

7th - London, Alexandra Palace

10th - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

12th - Birmingham, Arena

13th - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

15th - Brighton, Centre

16th - Manchester, Arena