Liam Gallagher is ''absolutely gutted'' to have to cancel his Heaton Park show.

The former Oasis rocker was due to headline a special gig at the 600-hectare park in his home city of Manchester on June 12, and had promised to belt out some ''stone cold'' classics.

He tweeted: ''So if you haven't heard I'm playing HEATON PARK 12th June 2020 I'll be playing songs from my 2 no 1 solo albums and yes you guessed it some stone cold OASIS classics c'mon you know LG x (sic)''

The 47-year-old singer also teased the possibility of airing some new material, he replied to a fan: ''I may treat you to a new song.''

However, the 'For What It's Worth' singer has now had to postpone the outdoor event due to the coronavirus pandemic, but promised it will ''taste so much sweeter'' when he's finally reunited with his legions of fans.

Announcing the postponement of the concert, he wrote on Twitter: ''I'm absolutely gutted that Heaton Park has been cancelled due to the youknowf***ingwhat. We're gonna have to wait to get together another time, it'll taste so much sweeter when we finally do. Stay safe, wash yer hands, scrub yer toes, scratch your ass and pick yer nose. LG x (sic)''

The Heaton Park cancellation comes hours after Liam vowed to go ahead with an Oasis reunion gig even if his estranged brother Noel Gallagher doesn't want to be involved.

The 'Shockwave' hitmaker took to Twitter earlier this week to ''demand'' his guitarist sibling - who he hasn't spoken to since the group split in 2009 - reform their band in order to raise money for the UK's over-stretched National Health Service once the Coronavirus pandemic is over.

And he later insisted the show will take place, whether or not his brother wants to be involved, though he's not confirmed if former bandmates from various incantations of the group, including Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, Alan White, Chris Sharrock, Gem Archer, Andy Bell, and Paul 'Guigsy' McGuigan, would be involved.

He tweeted: ''Wanna clear a few things up oasis gig for NHS charity as in all money raised goes to NHS not to me will happen with or with out Noel Gallagher it may not be the same but trust me it'll still blow you knickers off as you were LG x.(sic)''

Earlier this week, he made his ''demand'' for a reunion.

He wrote: ''Rite sick of pleading begging etc no more olive branches I DEMAND an oasis reunion after this is all over all money going to NHS c'mon you know As we were LG x (sic)''

And it seems the 'Wonderwall' singer doesn't just want the reunion to raise cash, as he also wants his ''brother back'' as he misses him ''terribly'' after they fell out when the band split up 11 years ago.

When a fan suggested that he wanted his ''brother back'' and that it wasn't just about bringing the old group together again, he replied: ''I miss him terribly I need his love.''