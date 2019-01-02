Former Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher has admitted cutting down on booze and cigarettes makes his vocals ''sound a bit square'', while adding he'd rather his voice had some ''character
Liam Gallagher thinks cutting out booze and smoking makes him sound worse when he sings.
The 'Cigarettes & Alcohol' star revealed he is trying to behave by trying to regulate the two vices, but the former Oasis rocker insisted he doesn't like the way it changes his recognisable gravelly vocals.
He told Sirius XM: ''I know for a fact when I have not had cigarettes and not drank and have been behaving myself I sound a bit square.
''And I do not like that. I like to sound a bit rough and have a bit of character.''
However Liam, 46, explained he isn't going straight edge, even if he's calming down a little bit as time goes on.
He joked: ''I do behave myself a little, but not too much. I don't want to sound like Aled Jones or Michael Bublé.''
Meanwhile, the star - whose follow-up to chart topping solo debut album 'As You Were' will be released by September - was recently blasted by brother Noel, 51, when he claimed Liam's calls for an Oasis comeback were ''for his ego''.
He said: ''Liam wants to do it for his ego - he never gave a shit about the fans... He wouldn't have walked off stage 25 times in his career if he gave a s*** about the fans.''
Noel added that his sibling's jibes towards his wife Sara MacDonald on Twitter - which have seen the 'Songbird' songwriter call his sister-in-law a ''witch'' - have ruined the chances of there ever being a reunion.
He insisted: ''That thing about my kids and my wife. No way. If I had 50 quid (pounds) left in my pocket I'd rather go busking. No way, I can't do it.''
