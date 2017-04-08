Liam Gallagher reportedly ''threatened'' Third Blind Eye guitarist Kevin Cadogan after a show in the US.

The former Oasis frontman is known for his outspoken ways, and 46-year-old Kevin has now claimed that the rocker once threatened to stab him after the star accidently hit him with an empty can of Coca-Cola when his band supported the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers in 1996.

He recalled: ''That was a really cool move to get us that opening gig in San Francisco. It was pretty ballsy. It was just incredible.

''I got threatened by Liam that night with physical violence. I was drinking a can of Coke and had finished it and crumpled it up and was going to throw it, basketball-style, 20 yards away. The can hit someone who was in the corner - I just saw this glowing ash and the can rolled over to it. After the show he said, 'You could have gotten stabbed.' Literally said that. I said, 'What are you talking about?' He was like, 'You threw that can at me, man'. I did not throw a can at him.''

And the 'Semi Charmed Life' hitmaker also claims Liam, 44, told him his band would ''never make it'', although he praised Liam's brother and Oasis guitarist Noel - who Liam frequently blasts on social media despite the band splitting in 2009 - as being ''the serious one''.

Kevin added to Billboard magazine: ''Noel [Gallagher] was studying one of my guitars, geeking out on it, and I could tell he was the serious one. Liam afterwards said, 'You guys are shite, you'll never make it'. The crowd really got into it. We were told by their management not to get too upset when we get stuff thrown at us at our hometown show.''