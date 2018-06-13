Liam Gallagher has created a sculpture of a giant bee to help raise money for the We Love Manchester charity.

The 'Be Here Now' singer created the giant insect model - which stands at 1.8m tall - so it can be featured in the 'Bee In The City' public art trail which will run from July to September 2018 around Manchester, will feature 100 original bee designs, all painted by different artists and will include Liam's Rock N' Roll Bee.

The worker bee design has become synonymous with the English city following the Manchester terror attack which took place outside the Manchester Arena following Ariana Grande's concert at the venue last May after it was created as a symbol of hope.

Other designs include nods to the city's iconic Hacienda music venue, with two sculptures called Hac 'Bee' Enda and 24-Hour Party Bee, whilst the artist Lesley Hamilton has created I Wanna 'Bee' Adored; which is inspired by The Stone Roses' iconic, lemon artwork.

At the end of the summer-long event all the Bees will be auctioned off to raise money for the Lord Mayor's We Love Manchester charity (Welovemcrcharity.org), which works to improve the lives and life chances of people in Manchester.

The event is organised by Wild in Art, in partnership with Manchester City Council, and is part of the city's official recovery strategy.