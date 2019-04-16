Liam Cunningham has joined the cast of 'Way Down'.

The 57-year-old actor - who plays Sir Davos Seaworth in the hit HBO series 'Game of Thrones' - will star in the upcoming bank heist thriller, which will be helmed by Jaume Balagueró.

According to Variety, Cunningham joins 'The Good Doctor' star Freddie Highmore, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey - who portrayed mermaid Syrena in 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' - and 'Maleficent' star Sam Riley.

The drama will follow genius engineering graduate Thom (Highmore) who discovers that the Bank of Spain has a safe - built over 100 years ago - that has no blueprints as well as a security system that includes an underground river that floods the safe room if breached.

Thom masterminds a meticulous plan along with art dealer Walter (Cunningham) to break into the bank and steal a lost treasure which will be stored there for ten days.

The pair will only have 90 minutes to rob the bank during the 2010 soccer World Cup final - which was played between Spain and Netherlands - when the staff will be distracted by a giant screen showing the game erected just in front of the building.

The film partners two of Europe's biggest media corporations, Spain's Mediaset España and France's TF1 Group.

The screenplay has been penned by Andrés Koppel, Borja González Santaolalla, Rafael Martínez, Michel Gaztambide and Rowan Athale, while Highmore, 27, will take a producer credit.

'Way Down' is currently shooting in Madrid.

Telecinco Cinema's Ghislain Barrois and Álvaro Augustín - from Mediaset España's film arm - are producing with El Tesoro de Drake AIE, Ciudadano Ciskul and Think Studio.