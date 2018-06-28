Lewis Hamilton has made his pop debut - but under a different name.

The 33-year-old Formula 1 champion - who has been working with the likes of Jay Z and Kanye West since deciding to break into music in 2011 - has jumped on board Christina Aguilera's new song 'Pipe' under the pseudonym XNDA.

A source told The Sun's Bizarre column: ''Lewis has teased hints of his vocals online before but this is the first time his voice has been heard on an official song.''

The handsome driver is credited as a co-writer on the catchy track and can be heard spitting a series of raunchy lyrics with a slight American twang to his accent.

Christina recently teased that she had been banned from revealing XNDA's real identity but said she was ''dying for every one to find out as they're multi-talented.''

The 37-year-old singer added: ''He's spent years trying to establish his own singing style, but now feels almost ready to launch as an artist.''

Lewis' pop debut comes just months after Jess Glynne revealed that she had been in the studio with the world champion and was surprised by how talented he was.

She said recently: ''I do know Lewis, he's cool, he's so lovely.

''We talk every now and then and he's a really cool guy. I have been in the studio doing some music with him actually. He loves music and he's a really ­talented guy in all walks of life. I know he's really into doing his own thing musically though. And I know when he does release stuff you'll be in for a treat. I performed at one of the Formula 1 gigs and that's how we became friends.''

Lewis previously suggested that as soon as he retires from motorsport, he would turn his focus towards music because he wants to be pushed by ''something else.''

He explained: ''This sport is not what my life is about. When I stop, the sport will go on. I want to go on and be challenged by something else.''