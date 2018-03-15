Lewis Hamilton is Tommy Hilfiger's new brand ambassador.

The 33-year-old Formula One ace - who has won 62 Grand Prix races - has been selected by the American fashion house to promote the brand.

Lewis announced his new role on his Instagram account and admitted he can't wait to start his job.

He wrote on the photo-sharing site: ''Good morning World.

''I'm so excited to announce that I am now the new Global Menswear Ambassador for @tommyhilfiger. It has been a long time coming. It is an honour to be a part of the family and I can't wait for you to see the campaign we've been working hard on. Thank you to @thomasjhilfiger and @danielgrieder and all at @tommyhilfiger for believing in me, I am so grateful #WhatsYourDrive #ComingSoon [sic]''

Tommy Hilfiger himself also released a statement welcoming British sportsman Lewis to the family and praising his unique style.''

It read: ''I have always admired Lewis' incredible endurance during the race, as well as his unique style off the track, which speak to the new generation of Tommy Guys.

''He has built his incredible career as a racing driver with passion, dedication and extremely hard work - values that I embraced when founding my brand.

''We have a history with Formula One, and this partnership builds on our heritage of collaborations within the world of motor sport.''

In the same statement, Lewis said he believes in ''the power of fashion and innovation'' and is ''very excited'' to partner with the fashion brand.

He said: ''I believe in the power of fashion and innovation to celebrate individuality and break conventions, like Tommy Hilfiger.

''Tommy's designs inspire me to be bold in every outfit that I put together outside of the racing track, expressing my creativity and eclectic style with confidence. His groundbreaking TOMMYNOW experiential events are one-of-a-kind, and I'm very excited to partner with such visionary brand.''