Lewis Hamilton has been writing music with Frank Ocean.

The Formula One racing star has previously spoken of love of music and his good pal Naughty Boy has now revealed Lewis has been busy in the studio with the Grammy Award winner.

Naughty Boy said: ''I've heard people talking about Lewis's music and apparently he is quite good. I would love to hear his stuff. I know he writes it.

''There has been a lot of talk on what he's been up to and I know he's been writing music with Frank Ocean. I think that'll come out at some point.''

And although Lewis is currently in the midst of fighting for the Formula One title, Naughty Boy admitted the Brit already has one eye on his post-racing career.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''Obviously, he's busy racing but music is definitely one of his passions too.''

The 32-year-old DJ also revealed he's keen to provide Lewis with tracks for his music.

He said: ''Do you know what he's been asking me for? Beats. He said in an interview on a Formula One show he wanted to work with me.

''I need to actually hit him up and give him some beats.''

Lewis, 32, is already one of the top-earning sports stars in the world.

But he previously suggested that as soon as he retires from motor sport, he will turn his focus towards music.

Lewis explained: ''This sport is not what my life is about. When I stop, the sport will go on.

''I want to go on and be challenged by something else.''