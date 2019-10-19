Lewis Hamilton has reassured fans he's ''still fighting'' after he said he was ''giving up'' because the globe is in ''such a mess'' earlier this week.

The Formula One World Champion worried his followers at the beginning of the week when he said he needed time away to focus on his thoughts because he was feeling stressed about the state of the world, but he's adamant he's feeling better now.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Good morning World. I just wanted to send a message of positivity to you. I hope your week's been amazing and wishing you a great weekend. I appreciate all the positive vibes you've sent my way. I haven't given up, I'm still right here fighting! #StillIRise. (sic)''

The 34-year-old racing driver - who decided to ditch animal products from his life back in 2017 - recently urged his followers to turn to a plant-based diet as it's the only way to stop cruelty, reduce pollution and save the oceans from decay.

He said: ''Hey world. I hope everyone's enjoying their day.

''I'm sad right now with the thought of where this world is going. Extinction of our race is becoming more and more likely as we over use our resources.

''The world is a messed up place. World leaders either uneducated or don't care about the environment at all.

''Agricultural farming is the largest pollutant we currently have by over 50 per cent, far more than our travel industry combined.

''I'm sad to see so many people, even close friends ignore what is happening daily.

''Education is key and we were taught that eating animal products was good for us but we've been lied to for 100s of years.

''Honestly, I feel like giving up on everything. Shut down completely. Why bother when the world is such a mess and people don't seem to care. I'm going to take a moment away to gather my thoughts.

''Thank you to those of you who do give a damn about the world. (sic)''

This isn't the first time Lewis has spoken about his love for the environment as back in August he launched a plant-based burger chain named Neat Burger.