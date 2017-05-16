Lewis Hamilton thinks Formula One has tried to make him boring.

The 32-year-old star has moaned he can't live the sort of lifestyle he craves because the sport demands that he presents a flawless image of himself.

Lewis - who has previously dated pop star Nicole Scherzinger - said: ''You have to be a square and fit into a box and the shape is boring as f**k.

''Now I feel I was robbed of being able to grow naturally. I didn't get to hang out with my friends. It was always racing, always business, always serious.''

But the Formula One ace - who counts the likes of Drake and Kanye West among his closest friends - has insisted he will continue to pursue his passions away from the sport, which includes his love of making music.

Lewis explained: ''I want to experience everything. If I can be in the studio with Jay-Z, with Pharrell, am I going to do it? S***, yeah.''

Earlier this year, Lewis revealed he plans to make a biopic of his life.

The champion driver hopes to produce and star in the movie, as he is the best qualified person for the role.

Lewis shared: ''I would probably play myself. I have not seen an actor that looks like me or that I'd particularly want to represent me.''

The Brit also revealed the screenplay would focus on his rags-to-riches story, which eventually led him to become a three-time world champion.

He explained: ''My story is about coming from humble beginnings. I am probably the last of a dying breed because pretty much every other driver I'm racing with has come from wealth.

''It will be really telling a family story about where we've come from, how we did it as a family, the sacrifices my family made and the trials and tribulations we came across along the way.''