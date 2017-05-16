British sports star Lewis Hamilton has claimed Formula One racing has tried to make him boring.
Lewis Hamilton thinks Formula One has tried to make him boring.
The 32-year-old star has moaned he can't live the sort of lifestyle he craves because the sport demands that he presents a flawless image of himself.
Lewis - who has previously dated pop star Nicole Scherzinger - said: ''You have to be a square and fit into a box and the shape is boring as f**k.
''Now I feel I was robbed of being able to grow naturally. I didn't get to hang out with my friends. It was always racing, always business, always serious.''
But the Formula One ace - who counts the likes of Drake and Kanye West among his closest friends - has insisted he will continue to pursue his passions away from the sport, which includes his love of making music.
Lewis explained: ''I want to experience everything. If I can be in the studio with Jay-Z, with Pharrell, am I going to do it? S***, yeah.''
Earlier this year, Lewis revealed he plans to make a biopic of his life.
The champion driver hopes to produce and star in the movie, as he is the best qualified person for the role.
Lewis shared: ''I would probably play myself. I have not seen an actor that looks like me or that I'd particularly want to represent me.''
The Brit also revealed the screenplay would focus on his rags-to-riches story, which eventually led him to become a three-time world champion.
He explained: ''My story is about coming from humble beginnings. I am probably the last of a dying breed because pretty much every other driver I'm racing with has come from wealth.
''It will be really telling a family story about where we've come from, how we did it as a family, the sacrifices my family made and the trials and tribulations we came across along the way.''
The series is one of Netflix's most successful.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star loves his onscreen persona.
The Offspring star Dexter Holland graduates from the University of Southern California.
Drake has teased he is working on new music with recent Instagram post.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Essentially a feature-length In Memoriam reel, this entertaining Formula One documentary thrills us with its...