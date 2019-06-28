Lewis Capaldi is worried playing Glastonbury Festival 2019 will destroy his career.

The 22-year-old singer has always dreamed of landing a slot at the music extravaganza but, now that he's set to take to the Other Stage at Worthy Farm, near Pilton, on Friday (28.06.19) he's starting to panic about his future.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, he said: ''I've always wanted to play Glastonbury -- but now I am, I'm like, 'F**k, this is serious.' I've never played a festival like this. People have said it could be career-defining. At the same time I keep thinking it could be f***ing career-ending. I have not spoken to anyone about my set.

''There has been no one imparting wisdom. You've just got to go out and make it your own. If you f*** up, you f*** up on your own.''

As well as performing in front of 60,000 fans, the 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker is looking forward to meeting Liam Gallagher after he fell out with his brother Noel earlier this month when he referred to his music as ''w**k''.

Lewis explained: ''If there was ever an opportunity to hang out with Liam, this is it. I love Oasis and to have a s*******g-off is amazing. I mean, he tweeted me back -- f***ing Noel Gallagher sent me a tweet.

'''Hi, everyone, I've arrived. F**k the No1' -- this was it. I was buzzing. I used to watch videos of Noel sl*****g off Liam and always hoped it would happen. It's class. I saw Liam's Twitter the next day -- someone asked if he liked Lewis Capaldi and he said, 'I do now!' It's the way I've been brought up -- that is how my family show affection. It's back and forth. With the Noel thing, he doesn't care that much. It's part of who he is. I took it as a joke.''

The light-hearted feud between Lewis and Noel started when the former Oasis rocker appeared on radio and said: ''Music is f***ing w**k at the moment.

''Who's this Capaldi fella... who the f**k's that idiot?''

Lewis quipped: ''F***ing peaked - s*****d off by Noel Gallagher!

''Number 1 single - who gives a f**k? Number 1 album - who gives a f**k? Noel Gallagher has just s*****d me off. This is dreams coming true.''

Liam has also had his fair share of run ins with his brother Noel over the years that stem right back to their time in their former band Oasis.