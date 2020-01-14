Lewis Capaldi has wished his ex-girlfriend Paige Turley ''good luck'' as she competes on 'Love Island'.

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker previously romanced the 22-year-old singer when they were teenagers, and now that the blonde beauty is taking part in UK reality show 'Love Island', Lewis has joked he'd like her to ''slide him two grand'' if she manages to make it to the final and bag the £50,000 jackpot.

He said: ''The prize is like £50,000 and I'll be like 'Well, listen. They asked you to go on it right I'm not saying I'm the reason but also ... slide me two grand.' ''

Lewis, 23, says Paige didn't tell him she was going on the show, but he has no hard feelings toward her and wished her ''good luck'' on finding love in the villa.

He added: ''She never told me she was going on it. That would have been a nice heads up.

''But fair play and good luck to her.

''I'll be f***ing watching it - like go on Paige, come on.

''When she's on a date with a boy I'll be like come on kiss him. I hope she wins.''

And although the singer is known for writing some heart wrenching tracks, he says his split from Paige was ''amicable''.

Speaking on New Zealand show 'The Edge', he insisted: ''I've known her for years. 18 when we first met, 19 when we started going out, 20 when we finished going out. It was a very amicable breakup.''

Paige is currently coupled up with Ollie Williams - the heir to the Lanhydrock estate - on the reality show, but has already admitted she isn't sure if the blonde hunk is her type, after the pair experienced tensions when Ollie confessed he'd cheated on a previous girlfriend up to eight times.