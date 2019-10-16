Lewis Capaldi was among the big winners at the Q Awards 2019, as he joked that music isn't a competition, but he ''f***ing won''.
The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker walked away with the trophy for Best Track - which was awarded for the chart-topping track - at the annual award ceremony held on Wednesday (16.10.19) at Camden's legendary Roundhouse in London.
After his win, Lewis joked on stage: ''Thank you, what the f**k eh? As Ted [Kessler Q Editor] said at the start, music isn't a competition but I f***ing won!''
'Someone You Loved' has been a successful track for the 23-year-old singer since its release in November 2018, as it not only marked his first number one single, but also spent seven consecutive weeks at the top of the UK singles chart.
Elsewhere in the evening, Dizzee Rascal acknowledged the ''legends'' in the room as he picked up the award for Innovation in Sound, including Pulp rocker Jarvis Cocker, and Madness frontman Suggs.
He said: ''I ain't got no big speech, there's a lot of legends in here so it's great to get this acknowledgement in front of all you - we've got Jarvis Cocker, Suggs, there's a bunch of people in here.
''I've usually got a lot to say ... I appreciate it, thank you.''
Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey received the gong for Song of the Decade thanks to her hit track 'Video Games' - which was released in 2011 - marking the first time the prestigious honour has been handed out at the ceremony.
Also new for this year was the Best Vocal Performance award, which went to British female rapper Little Simz.
Foals were awarded Best Album for 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost (Part 1)', whilst English rapper Tricky picked up the award for Classic Album, in honour of his 1995 record 'Maxinquaye'.
Madness were named this year's recipients of the Inspiration award, and Christine and the Queens walked away with the trophy for Icon, with Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon also getting a big win in the form of the Hero honour.
Best Solo Act went to grime artist Stormzy, whilst The 1975 were handed the prestigious title of Best Act In The World Today.
The full list of Q Award 2019 winners:
Best Breakthrough Act
Pale Waves
Best Track
Lewis Capaldi - 'Someone You Loved'
Best Album
Foals - 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost (Part 1)'
Best Live Act Performance
Michael Kiwanuka - End of the Road Festival
Best Solo Act
Stormzy
Best Act In The World Today
The 1975
Best Festival/Event
All Points East
Innovation in Sound
Dizzee Rascal
Classic Album
Tricky - 'Maxinquaye'
Maverick
Edwyn Collins
Fender Play Award
Anna Calvi
Outstanding Contribution to Music
Kano
Classic Songwriter
Kevin Rowland
Inspiration
Madness
Icon
Christine and the Queens
Hero
Kim Gordon
Song of the Decade
Lana Del Rey - 'Video Games'
Best Vocal Performance
Little Simz
