Lewis Capaldi was among the big winners at the Q Awards 2019.

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker walked away with the trophy for Best Track - which was awarded for the chart-topping track - at the annual award ceremony held on Wednesday (16.10.19) at Camden's legendary Roundhouse in London.

After his win, Lewis joked on stage: ''Thank you, what the f**k eh? As Ted [Kessler Q Editor] said at the start, music isn't a competition but I f***ing won!''

'Someone You Loved' has been a successful track for the 23-year-old singer since its release in November 2018, as it not only marked his first number one single, but also spent seven consecutive weeks at the top of the UK singles chart.

Elsewhere in the evening, Dizzee Rascal acknowledged the ''legends'' in the room as he picked up the award for Innovation in Sound, including Pulp rocker Jarvis Cocker, and Madness frontman Suggs.

He said: ''I ain't got no big speech, there's a lot of legends in here so it's great to get this acknowledgement in front of all you - we've got Jarvis Cocker, Suggs, there's a bunch of people in here.

''I've usually got a lot to say ... I appreciate it, thank you.''

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey received the gong for Song of the Decade thanks to her hit track 'Video Games' - which was released in 2011 - marking the first time the prestigious honour has been handed out at the ceremony.

Also new for this year was the Best Vocal Performance award, which went to British female rapper Little Simz.

Foals were awarded Best Album for 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost (Part 1)', whilst English rapper Tricky picked up the award for Classic Album, in honour of his 1995 record 'Maxinquaye'.

Madness were named this year's recipients of the Inspiration award, and Christine and the Queens walked away with the trophy for Icon, with Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon also getting a big win in the form of the Hero honour.

Best Solo Act went to grime artist Stormzy, whilst The 1975 were handed the prestigious title of Best Act In The World Today.

The full list of Q Award 2019 winners:

Best Breakthrough Act

Pale Waves

Best Track

Lewis Capaldi - 'Someone You Loved'

Best Album

Foals - 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost (Part 1)'

Best Live Act Performance

Michael Kiwanuka - End of the Road Festival

Best Solo Act

Stormzy

Best Act In The World Today

The 1975

Best Festival/Event

All Points East

Innovation in Sound

Dizzee Rascal

Classic Album

Tricky - 'Maxinquaye'

Maverick

Edwyn Collins

Fender Play Award

Anna Calvi

Outstanding Contribution to Music

Kano

Classic Songwriter

Kevin Rowland

Inspiration

Madness

Icon

Christine and the Queens

Hero

Kim Gordon

Song of the Decade

Lana Del Rey - 'Video Games'

Best Vocal Performance

Little Simz