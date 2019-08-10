Lewis Capaldi wants Meat Loaf to play him in a movie of his life.

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker insists the 'Bat out of Hell' rocker - who, at 71, is 49 years older than him - would be the perfect person to portray him in a biopic and doesn't want any special effects or prosthetics to be used to alter the veteran star's appearance.

Asked who would play him in a film, he said: ''Meat Loaf. But I want him to play me as he is now, from my childhood right through to the present.

''No prostheses, no CGI, I want him to look like Meat Loaf. I think he's a handsome man.''

If the movie about Lewis was ever to be made, there wouldn't be many scenes about his relationships because the Scottish star is very much single.

Discussing his relationship status, he told Britain's Cosmopolitan magazine: ''Single as f**k. Definitely. I'm just a singular man, falling through the air, hurtling ever closer to his inevitable demise.''

But the singer's first kiss could feature heavily.

Asked to describe his first smooch in three words, he said: ''Nervous. Long. Embarrassing. Long beause, in the run up to it, I kept saying to the girl, 'I don't want to kiss you because I think tomorrow you'll regret it.'

''And there was an audience, all my pals were there because it was at a party.''

The 'Hold Me While You Wait' singer is known for his funny comments and social media posts but laughed off the rumour he has hired a writer to craft his jokes.

He said: ''[The craziest rumour I've heard about myself] is that I hired a comedy writer to come up with jokes for my social media, which is obviously a load of f***ing nonsense because my jokes are mainly about pubes and s***ting.''