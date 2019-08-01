Lewis Capaldi wants to collaborate with Shawn Mendes and Dolly Parton.

The 22-year-old singer/songwriter admitted he would be open to working with Shawn because the 'If I Can't Have You' hitmaker is so successful but Dolly, 73, is his dream duet partner.

Speaking to Jason King and Kelly Brook on Heart Breakfast, he said: ''Of course I'd work with Shawn. Not only because he makes hits and I would love the money. I'd love to sing a song with Dolly Parton.

''Yeah I'd love to do a sing with Dolly Parton. And plus like Lil Nas had Billy Ray Cyrus and I could do Dolly Parton.''

Lewis also explained that Shawn, 20, started following him on Instagram after Lewis revealed he carries a shirtless picture of Shawn in his wallet.

He said: ''Shawn Mendes followed me on Instagram yesterday. Was it yesterday or the day before? Basically I did as thing, it was like a 'what's in my bag' sort of thing on YouTube. And one of the things that I pulled out was my wallet and I said 'I can't go anywhere without my wallet' and I pulled out my wallet - a big picture of Shawn Mendes in his pants. And I was like 'I can't go anywhere without this'. And when I pull it out I go 'I wanna follow where she goes'. And yeah, then they asked me 'have you ever met Shawn?' and I say 'no and I don't think I will after me doing this'. But no he followed me and he reposted it and was laughing away!''

