Lewis Capaldi asked Ronnie Wood and Imelda May to help him find a girlfriend.

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker is currently single so is hoping someone will play matchmaker for him and the two stars agreed they would help.

Ronnie invited him to party with his group the Rolling Stones and told Lewis he'd have ''no problem'' finding someone to date there.

He said: ''Come and be my guest. You'll have no problem mate, that's my ­advice to you, you stick in there, hang in there mate.''

But if he doesn't want to wait that long, Imelda offered to introduce him to two of her single female friends.

Speaking on 'Later With Jools Holland', she said: ''I've got two friends with me who are both ­fabulous and both single.''

The Scottish singer - who lives with his parents - thinks he'd be a good catch for a lucky lady.

Asked what he has to offer, he said: ''A bit of wrestling, maybe some kissing, it would be nice to give some kisses.

''My mother makes a really good steak pie and she has been washing my underwear.''

The 23-year-old singer recently joined dating app Tinder in a bid to find love, and though he has been ''swiping [his] fingers to the bone'', his search has proven fruitless so far and even the chance to be on his arm at red carpet events hadn't appealed to potential partners.

Asked at the Q Awards last month how things were going on the dating app, he said: ''It's going.

''I'm swiping my fingers to the bone, and lo and behold, still a single man.

''A real indication of that is I brought my pal from school here, who works in recruitment. So there's no relationship.''