Lewis Capaldi turned down a Camila Cabello duet for 'Someone You Loved'.

The 23-year-old singer/songwriter revealed he was offered the chance to work with a number of big names on his smash-hit track but he declined as he didn't want the famous faces to overshadow his music.

Lewis told Music Week: ''I said, 'No, I'd rather have a number three by myself than a number one with a feature' because it was still so new in America that everyone would think it was someone else's song.

''Say f**king Camila Cabello did a version of it people would go, 'Oh, that Camila song with that guy on it?'''

Meanwhile, Lewis has admitted that he has nightmares about his second album because his debut record 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent' was such a huge critical and commercial success.

He said: ''I have nightmares about it, I wake up in cold sweats.

''No I don't, because I think the best way to do it is just f***ing walk in, write the songs, sing the songs and f*** off.

''The next album won't be out until 2021 but I'd like to release a new song from a new album at the end of next year, for sure.

''I don't want to f*** off, I'm f***ing 23.''

Lewis only released his debut album in May and revealed that he feels very ''f***ing lucky''.

He said: ''It's just f***ing out of this world. Stuff that I deemed impossible - like getting a No.1 in the UK, and America going the way it went - is now a thing and it's crazy.

''I'm just so f***ing lucky. You can write as many songs as you like, but the only way to describe my year is just f***ing lucky.''