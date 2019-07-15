Lewis Capaldi trolled Noel Gallagher once again as he wore a Chewbacca mask at TRNSMT Festival.

The star war between the 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker and the ex-Oasis guitarist is waging on after he channelled the 'Star Wars' Wookiee warrior during his performance at the Scottish festival over the weekend, after Noel compared him to Han Solo's companion in the sci-fi franchise.

After removing the mask, Lewis dedicated his rendition of Oasis hit 'Don't Look Back In Anger' to his ''dear, dear father'' Noel and changed the title to 'Don't Chewbac In Anger'.

Noel had fumed: ''F****** Chewbacca should enjoy his 15 minutes. The greatest day of his life that I slagged him off or called him an idiot.

''It's the greatest day of his f***** life so far.

''He's just thinking, ''Wow!'' Well, I know you're Scottish and all that, but f***** hell!

''It is like a third world country, but for f***'s sake, man, you must have had a better day than this. Surely!''

After the insult, Lewis instantly changed his Twitter username to Chewis Capaldi and updated his profile picture to him as Chewbacca.

It's the second time Lewis has used a festival appearance to slam the 52-year-old star.

The 22-year-old singer/songwriter took to The Other Stage at Glastonbury last month in a green parka and matching bucket hat, the Britpop group's trademark outfits in the 90s, as a clip of Noel saying ''Who's this Capaldi fella?'' played on repeat on the screens around the stage.

Taking off the parka, Lewis - who also posed for a picture with Noel's brother and rival Liam Gallagher at the festival - then revealed he was wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with Noel's face, surrounded by a heart and the whole stunt was in response to the 'Wonderwall' hitmaker's dismissal of Lewis and his songs in a radio interview that happened before the Worthy Farm gig.

The beef with the 'Hold Me While You Wait' singer started after Noel said in an interview with Radio X: ''Music is f**king w**k at the moment. Who's this Capaldi fella? Who the f**k's that idiot?''

Taking to his Instagram Stories to respond, Lewis posted a video in which he joked that becoming the latest in a long line of musicians to be ''slagged off'' by Noel was better than having a number one album or number one single.

He said: ''F***ing c'mon! F***ing peaked - slagged off by Noel Gallagher! Number 1 single - who gives a f**k? Number 1 album - who gives a f**k? Noel Gallagher has just slagged me off. This is dreams coming true. It's Father's Day and I'm being slagged off by a man who's old enough to be my dad, and I've never been more happy.''

After wishing Noel a happy Father's Day, he filmed himself listening to Oasis' 2002 single 'Stop Crying Your Heart Out'.

And rather than let the war of words die, Noel responded to his jibes by posting a video of his 11-year-old son Donovan pretending to cry whilst singing 'Someone You Loved' on his Twitter account.

He captioned the clip: ''You might wanna try and find some joy in your tunes. You're destroying the youth.''